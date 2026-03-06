It’s good thing that I like to do research as it has provided me with many questions which can lead to interesting articles for you to read. One such question concerned the payment of what is called Opt-out fees to your Utility Company if you did not want to have the Smart Meter installed on your home.

My awareness of the Smart Meter started way back in 2009, when I read that the Department of Energy was awarding $3.48 billion to a series of Utility Companies based upon what they purposed to do with the cash to make your life and mine a joy to experience. The following is a selection of some of the companies that were awarded funds and what they were going to do with the money:

1.) Southern Company, for Smart Meters, distribution line automation and Smart Power Substations.

2.) Salt River Project, for the purchase of 550,000 deployment of Smart Meters.

3.) Sacramento Municipal Utility District, for the purchase of 600,000 Smart Meters.

4.) San Diego Gas and Electric, for its Grid COMM project to deploy a variety of communication networks across its service area.

5.) Las Vegas, Nevada, for its purchase and roll out of 1,300,000 Smart Meters.

So you can see, that for about the past 15 years, the Smart Meter craze and the available monies from the Department of Energy, has been a major supplier of funds to the Utility Industry.

MANDATORY OR ELSE

As the time came for the Meters to be installed, it was someone’s brilliant idea to make the installation of the Meters mandatory meaning that if you wanted to keep getting Air Conditioning in the Summer and Heat in the Winter, you needed to slap that baby on the side of your house or inside your garage. However, a resistance movement began to develop to this action. Part of that resistance movement was our Utility Company wanting to place a Smart Meter at our house. They wanted it so much that they would contact us on a continual basis, trying to convince us to take part in this new system of managing our own energy and saving money. Even then I knew the best way to manage power usage was to turn off the light switch when you left the room which still seems to me the most expedient thing to do to keep control of your power usage and your money.

THE PENALTY FOR SAVING MONEY

Our Utility Company, which is Southern California Edison, said “hey” it’s okay if you don’t want the Smart Meter, but since you don’t we will be charging a one time, non-refundable opt-out fee of $75.00, along with a $10.00 a month Service Charge for sending someone out to your home to read the meter, that charge lasted for three years.

THE TRUTH FOR CALIFORNIA UTILITY CUSTOMERS

After researching this issue, I see that prohibitions were placed on Utility Companies abilities to extort fees from those who refuse the meters. California law CPUC 453 (b) does not punish individuals for not accepting the installation of smart meters, meaning no opt-out fee. In fact, California Public Utilities Code 453 supports nondiscrimination against disabled persons and/or those with medical conditions, which means that residents cannot be charged extra fees or face penalties for opting out of smart meter installation. This law applies to all residential customers and ensures that individuals with disabilities or medical conditions have the right to refuse smart meter installation without facing discrimination or additional costs.

CONCLUSION

I recommend that if you have further questions, go to your State Representative in the Assembly or the State Senate for further guidance.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

Save a Life

Do What is Right