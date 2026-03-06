Norman’s Substack

jacquelyn sauriol
2d

It's also illegal to install a radio transmitter on someone else's property. However, after a series of 6 registered mail letters, Pacific Power would not restore my meter to the older and better analogue model. This was in Oregon, in 2023-24. Started having life threatening heart palps, so bad I passed out twice. So I sold my house there and am in the process of building an off grid place. I do not think power companies give a damn about laws, and they are indeed killing us with the EMFs from these meters. Now the company where I live is called National Grid, and they suck too, wrt this issue. Trying to educate folks about this, folks are mostly clueless.

