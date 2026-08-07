THE FORGOTTEN LITHIUM - ION BATTERY

Contributor Sandra Lambe

INTRODUCTION

The thrust of this article is to center upon the impact that the lithium-ion battery can have on structure fires, most notable where you live. Also, consideration will be given to lithium as a treatment for psychological disorders.

Now that we are more than a year down the road from the damage the fires inflicted, but we can also examine how and why the fires took place.

The residue from the fires included many things, the most interesting to fire investigators and insurance underwriters will be the lithium-ion batteries.

WHAT IS A LITHIUM-ION BATTERY?

The lithium-ion battery is a very important part of the make-up of the Smart Meter. I need to give you one word about the Smart Meter prior to getting into the lithium battery and that is if you install a Smart Meter in your home or business it will not simply by its presence save you money on your Electric Bill.

The best that it can do is to clue you in to the peak periods of your use and when to cut down on leaving the light switch on.

THE BURNING BATTERIES

Now that our firefighters have put out the L.A. fires, we are facing a new problem and it concerns the fires that have been ignited by Lithium-ion batteries. It has been discovered that certain Smart Meters, as a backup feature, have Lithium-ion batteries installed as a power source to keep the power surging during outages. This sounds like a good thing, however, the Lithium-ion batteries are very vulnerable to high temperatures such as from a wildfire and can ignite, making the fire situation much worse, as the batteries burn at a very high temperature.

NBC News has stated, “If damaged or overheated, Lithium-ion batteries can ignite or even explode — residual heat sets off a chain reaction that causes the batteries to heat up uncontrollably and spontaneously combust, a process that can happen over days, weeks or months. Properties in Pacific Palisades and Altadena, where the Palisades and Eaton fires have collectively destroyed at least 12,000 structures, had higher-than-average numbers of electric vehicles, officials said.”

WHAT THE BATTERIES SMOKE CAN DO

In a copy of the Los Angeles City Fire Department’s After-Action Review Report sent to me, the following was stated on Page 44 Paragraph 3, concerning the problems with Lithium-ion batteries during the course of trying to suppress the catastrophic Pacific Palisades fire:

“ During the initial attack, most firefighters worked for over 36 hours without rehabilitation. Most did not get relief or rest for more than 48 hours, putting them at risk for long-term exposure to smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide. Most members lacked adequate respiratory protection, which made it difficult for them to work in that environment for such an extended period. The numerous electric vehicles ablaze resulted in prolonged exposure to gases and products of combustion related to failed Lithium-ion battery cells. Physical exhaustion caused performance and safety concerns. The combination of fatigue, exhaustion, and sleep deprivation severely hindered their ability to make safe decisions.”

WHY THE NEED FOR THE SMART METERS IN THE FIRST PLACE

Some of the complaints received about the meters are:

a. The presence of the smart meters center upon the lithium-ion batteries in the meters that can ignite in electric vehicles, electric bicycles and hand held devices.

b. Smart Meters in homes can ignite during fire incidents causing the home to explode and burn from the inside out.

c. Removal of Meters from the fire scenes. It usually takes a warrant from a judge to obtain the meter for inspection due to a

fire loss and involvement of an Insurance Company.

d. As stated in the paragraph above, in the event of a fire, the Lithium-ion batteries can give off harmful gases.

e. Disposal of Smart Meters after a fire event. At the present time the Smart Meters with Lithium batteries are being pulled and disposed of separately apart from the other fire debris, prior to a professional fire investigators opportunity to determine cause and origin of the fire.

WHAT CAN WE DO?

When a lithium-ion battery fire breaks out, the damage can be extensive. These fires are not only intense, but they are also long-lasting and potentially toxic.

The heat generated from lithium batteries during a fire makes them hard to extinguish. The fumes from the batteries release toxic gases and heavy metals into the air that are highly dangerous for humans to inhale or come in contact with. Inhaling these fumes or suffering skin contact with these gases can be incredibly harmful and cause serious health conditions. {www.dankolaw.com}

EPA’s wildfire prevention strategy blends active hazard mitigation (like prescribed burns), air quality protection, and interagency collaboration. It is increasingly tied to federal government reforms that aim to streamline wildfire response and promote commonsense prevention measures.

This method to render safe lithium-ion batteries was developed at the Maui wildfire response. Re-creating it for the Palisades and Eaton fires is the largest wildfire mobilization the EPA has ever conducted.

Further information regarding the lithium ion battery and Smart Meter will be presented to you for your review and action.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

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