Norman’s Substack

Norman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
1d

Maybe Oprah's new mansion (or other huge hotel chains) will have a 'dedication' wall with those who died so millionaires and billionaires could take over......(just kidding)....

Reply
Share
jeanice barcelo's avatar
jeanice barcelo
2d

For those who are ready to know the facts about the intentional murder of the people in Lahaina and the destruction of that sweet town, it is all spelled out very clearly here: https://jeanicebarcelo.substack.com/p/on-the-incineration-of-lahaina-who?r=e4mgf

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Norman Lambe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture