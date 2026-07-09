THE LAHAINA EXPERIENCE

Contributor-Sandra Lambe

BACKROUND-

This is a follow up of the investigation of the Pacific Palisades, Eaton Altadena and Lahaina fires. The issue that presented itself to me was two of the three fires had very similar circumstances even though the Lahaina fire took place as much as 2 1/2 years before the others.

What follows is a list of the know fatalities who were also residents of Lahaina; we need to know not only that 102 residents of Lahaina perished in the fire, but hopefully why. The list is taken from the local Lahaina newspaper, cityeditors@staradvertiser.com., their contact information is at the conclusion of the article.

The following is a list of individuals who have been confirmed dead by authorities as a result of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire in Lahaina.

• Louise Abihai, 97, of Lahaina

Abihai was a tenant at the 35-unit Hale Mahaolu Eono independent-living apartment complex on Lahainaluna Road. Her grandson said she was mobile and could walk a mile a day, but was often hard to reach because she liked to turn off her cell phone to save battery power.

• Laurie Allen, 65, of Lahaina

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Allen died Sept. 29 at the Straub Medical Center burn unit in Honolulu. According to the New York Times, she suffered severe burns while running through the flames after being forced by a fallen tree to abandon her car. Her husband, Perry, told The New York Times that she loved the water, snorkeling and kayaking, and went to church three days a week. She would sometimes stop at the side of the road to strike up relationships with homeless people, helping some of them get into permanent housing. “That’s the kind of stuff she would do,” Allen said.

• June Anbe, 78, of Lahaina

Anbe was a tenant at the 35-unit Hale Mahaolu Eono independent-living apartment complex on Lahainaluna Road.

• Angelica Baclig, 31, of Lahaina

Baclig is one of eight members of the Yabes-Coloma-Villegas-Quijano ohana known to have died in the Aug. 8 fire.

• Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, of Lahaina

Family members reported on Facebook the Narcisos were trying to leave Lahaina in a black Honda CRV the night of Aug. 8, headed north to Kahana, but never arrived.

• Vanessa Baylosis, 67, of Lahaina

Family members reported on Facebook the Narcisos were trying to leave Lahaina in a black Honda CRV the night of Aug. 8, headed north to Kahana, but never arrived.

• Melva “Honey Girl” Benjamin, 71, of Lahaina

Benjamin was born in Hoolehua, Molokai, and earned her associate degree from Maui Community College. She worked at Hawaiian Telcom until retiring to Lahaina with partner, Edward Sato, who also perished in the fire.

• Luz Bernabe, 64, of Lahaina

Bernabe is one of eight members of the Yabes-Coloma-Villegas-Quijano ohana known to have died in the Aug. 8 fire.

• Maurice “Shadow” Buen, 79, of Lahaina

Buen, who lived at Piilani Homes on Wainee Street, a 42-unit Hawaii Public Housing Authority complex for older residents, was a longtime sports fisherman and Army veteran. He earned his nickname as a youngster from following his father and brothers around “like a little shadow,” his daughter said. For 40 years of his life he worked on charter sportfishing boats. “He was all about that,” daughter Kimberly Buen said. “One of my dad’s phrases was, ‘Shadow knows.’ Throughout the year he would know where to find the fish. When somebody charters they’re always tourists from out of town, and you want to give them that experience, and my dad was knowledgeable about the time of year and where to go and take the boats.” Her father also liked to talk story and never came up short. “My dad always had plenty of stories and had quite the personality for one-liners, like ‘Shadow knows’ and ‘If you’re not busy, look busy.’ He would always have something to say.”

• Buddy Joe Carter, 85, of Lahaina

• Kirk Carter, 44, of Lahaina

Carter died Aug. 15 at Straub Medical Center’s Burn Unit in Honolulu. He worked for Atlantis Submarines Maui as a guest service agent. Friends told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he was a diehard Chicago sports fan and fun-loving guy “who just wanted every day to make people laugh … and he just brightened the energy of the room.”

• Ediomede Pavian Castillo, 35, of Lahaina

• Rex Cole, 64, of Lahaina

Advocates for Lahaina’s homeless community described Cole as a kind, friendly guy who loved to sit under the trees by Lahaina Harbor or the Baldwin House Museum. He reportedly was last seen with his walker at the foot of the town’s historic banyan tree.

• Lydia Coloma, 70, of Lahaina

Coloma is one of eight members of the Yabes-Coloma-Villegas-Quijano ohana known to have died in the Aug. 8 fire.

• Salvador Coloma, 77, of Lahaina

Coloma is one of eight members of the Yabes-Coloma-Villegas-Quijano ohana known to have died in the Aug. 8 fire.

• Allen John Constantino, 25, of Lahaina

The Lahainaluna High School alumnus was a real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty Maui.

• Leticia “Letty” Constantino, 56, of Lahaina

Originally from Caoayan, Ilocos SurWorks, in the Philippines, Constantino worked at the Aston Kaanapali Shores.

• Theresa Cook, 72, of Sacramento, Calif.

Cook was staying at the historic Best Western Pioneer Inn in Lahaina town and was supposed to fly home to Sacramento Aug. 9, according to her daughter. Cook left the hotel on foot heading south on Wharf Street and was last seen walking past the Banyan Tree around 5:30 or 5:45 p.m. wearing a colorful sarong.

• Juan de Leon, 45, of Lahaina

• Marilou Dias, 60, of Lahaina

• Virginia “Vergie” Dofa, 90, of Lahaina

Dofa was a tenant at the 35-unit Hale Mahaolu Eono independent-living apartment complex on Lahainaluna Road. She was raised in a plantation camp in Olowalu and lived on Oahu for many years before returning to Maui. Dofa worked many years as a cook with the restaurant concessionaire at Honolulu airport. “She loved cooking for people, making them happy and sharing her love of food,” said her daughter-in-law. “I think food and cooking was her love language.”

• Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, of Lahaina

• Robert Dyckman, 74, of Lahaina

• Jeanne Eliason, 57, of Lahaina

Eliason was looking forward with excitement to welcoming her first grandchild in September, according to a message her daughter, Leila, posted on a verified GoFundMe page Opens in a new tab seeking support for a celebration of life. “She was the best mom to everyone, her light was so bright and brought such joy everywhere she went,” she said.

• Keyiro Fuentes, 14, of Lahaina

Fuentes was a day away from starting his junior year at Lahainaluna High School when the wildfire consumed his home, his family said Opens in a new tab. His remains were found in his bedroom with his dog nearby.

• Alfredo Galinato, 79, of Lahaina

Galinato’s family told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Opens in a new tab he was waiting for his wife to get off work at the Safeway at Lahaina Cannery Mall when he decided to rush back to try to save his longtime family home on Kopili Street as the runaway wildfire approached. He apparently died while hosing down his yard and roof and neighbors’ property. Galinato retired several years ago from his job as “the bird man” taking care of parrots and other wildlife at the Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kaanapali.

• Douglas Gloege, 59, of Lahaina

Gloege fled on foot from his home on Paeohi Street with his partner Rebecca Rans, 57, according to family members. They were found together several blocks away behind a Subway restaurant building.

• Donna Gomes, 71, of Lahaina

Gomes, who lived on Lahainaluna Road, was a retired MPD public safety aide at the Lahaina Police Station. The stern but devoted family matriarch enjoyed playing poker and was scheduled to visit Las Vegas Aug. 16, a day after what would have been her 72nd birthday, her family told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Opens in a new tab.

• Michael Gordon, 68, of Lahaina

• George Hall III, 67, of Kahului

• Carole Hartley (Paxton), 60, of Lahaina

Friends said the free-spirited Hartley, originally from Mobile, Ala., was a scuba instructor and surfer who lived in Lahaina for 36 years. Hartley’s family said she had tried to flee the fast-moving flames but became separated from her partner in the thick smoke and chaos. Her remains were found on the property. “My little sister has always looked for the good in people and always helped others. She will be missed by all that knew her for her fun personality, her smile and adventures,” her sister told CNN.

• Claudette Heermance, 68, of Lahaina

• Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, of Lahaina

• Rafael Imperial, 63, of Lahaina

Imperial was born in Naga City in the Philippines and worked as a draft tech for Anheuser-Busch, his family said. He also worked at Allied Universal Security Services and at the Sheraton Maui as a parking booth attendant. Among his survivors are his wife, Evelyn, and two sons.

• Buddy Jantoc, 79, of Lahaina

The beloved local musician was a tenant at the 35-unit Hale Mahaolu Eono independent-living apartment complex on Lahainaluna Road. The bass guitarist toured the world with other musicians and was a fixture playing music at local hotels in Lahaina and also played for several halau hula.

• Coleen Jones, 59, of Lahaina

• Morris Kaita, 74, of Lahaina

• Richard Kam, 88, of Lahaina

• Mark Kaminsky, 50, of Lahaina

• Valerie Kauffman, 78, of Lahaina

• Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina

Kitaguchi, a 1979 graduate of Lahainaluna who lived on Wahikuli Road, worked as a doorman of the old Spats nightclub at the Hyatt Regency Maui and also formerly worked as a United Airlines customer service agent in Kahului and at the John Wayne Airport in Orange County, Calif. He loved drag racing, working on his cars and gardening, according to his family. He leaves behind two daughters and two granddaughters.

• Joseph Lara, 86, of Lahaina

Lara, who retired as Maui Electric Co.’s Lanai station manager and lived on Paunau Street, was found with his beloved part-Chihuahua, Haupia, outside his purple 2003 Ford Ranger pickup truck at the Outlets of Maui parking structure. His daughter described Lara, the son of Filipino immigrants, as a “jokester” with a strong personality. “Everyone knew him,” she said. “He was a Lahaina boy, and they all knew him as the man who drove a purple truck with the white dog.”

• Po‘omaikai Losano (Estores-Losano), 28, of Lahaina

Losano, who lived on Hauola Place, worked at a booth on Front Street selling discounted visitor activities. The 2013 Baldwin High School alumnus and father of two loved playing Hawaiian music, according to his sister. She described him as a funny, talkative guy who “always saw the good in people, he never held grudges.”

• Bibiana “Bhing” Lutrania, 58, of Lahaina

Lutrania, from Pangasinan in the Philippines, worked at Ipu Island Crafts at Lahaina Cannery Mall and enjoyed shopping and dining out with friends. “She had a lot of friends. She like to go out and talk to people. She was very friendly,” he sister said. Lutrania used a cane due to a leg injury and was found in a burned vehicle, along with her 82-year-old stepmother, Revelina “Rebing” Baybayan Tomboc, not too far from their Mela Street home.

• Rogelio Mabalot Sr., 68, of Lahaina

His family said his remains were found on Prison Street in Lahaina town.

• Michael Mahnensmith, 80, of Lahaina

Mahnensmith was an artist and craftsman known for his handmade custom leather sandals. He started his shop, Island Sandals, on Front Street in 1978.

• Lynn Manibog, 74, of Lahaina

Manibog retired after 35 years with the Royal Lahaina Resort in a variety of positions, then spent another 10 years as a substitute teacher, mostly at King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina town, according to her daughter. She lived on Pauwala Place mauka of Honoapiilani Highway.

• Douglas Matsuda-Boucher, 65, of Lahaina

• John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74, of Lahaina

McCarthy was a retired fishing charter captain and a fixture at the Lahaina Yacht Club on Front Street. “He greeted everyone with a personal greeting, loved to see people, loved to around everybody,” said Dave Schubert, yacht club commodore. To celebrate his 70th birthday, friends held an impromptu parade, with McCarthy sitting in the back of a convertible cruising up and down Front Street accompanied by honking horns.

• Michael Misaka, 61, of Lahaina

Misaka was born in Wailuku and grew up in Lahaina, attending King Ka­mehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged beyond repair in the fire, and Lahainaluna Intermediate and Lahainaluna High. He studied history for two years at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and later welcomed Megan Sweeting when she was born on Oahu. Misaka was gregarious and friendly on the job as a bartender at Kaanapali resort bar and would brag about Megan to the customers he served drinks, she said. He turned visitors into longtime friends.

• Antonia “Toni” Molina, 64, of Lahaina

Molina was working at the Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar at the Outlets of Maui retail complex on Front Street on Aug. 8 when the power went out. She decided to return to her home on Pauoa Street off Lahainaluna Road and soon afterward several relatives came by and advised her to evacuate. Molina told them she was going to first pick up the leaves in her yard and bring whatever needed to be taken from her car into the house and put away. “She was just one of those people — ‘I gotta clean up before I go anywhere,’” according to her cousin Rose Marie Arcangel. Molina, whose remains were found on her property, worked for many years at the Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club and was a devoted member of the First Assembly of God church.

• Michael Morinho, 61, of Lahaina

• Tim Nakamoto, 69, of Lahaina

• Todd Nakamura, 61, of Lahaina

• David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina

The happy-go-lucky Nuesca was raised in Kahana and Lahaina and in his younger years paddled for Kahana Canoe Club in a crew known as the “egg-beaters” because “they were untouchable,” said his niece. “As a brother, an uncle and grand-uncle, he was always willing to give anything he had, especially to the kids, and lived the simple life of enjoying each day and each other’s company.” Nuesca was found at the family’s longtime home on Malolo Place, where four generations were living at the time of the fire.

• Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina

• Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, of Lahaina

Pagdilao worked at Maui Pineapple Co. in 1971 after arriving from the Philippines and later worked for Pioneer Mill Co. until he retired. According to his family, he died while trying to flee the fire with his wife, Nelda. Pagdilao was partially paralyzed on one side of his body and his wife tried to drag him to safety but he was too heavy for her. “She did not want to leave her husband’s side, but he insisted she save herself for the sake of the family,” his family said. “He was a hardworking man. His family was everything to him that he did whatever he needed to care for his family.”

• Tau Ponali, 66, of Lahaina

• Bernard Portabes, 75, of Lahaina

• Gwendolyn Kanani Puou, 83, of Lahaina

Puou was a great cook and “an amazing, wonderful and caring mother who was strong natured and loved by many,” her family said.

• Paul Kasprzycki, 76, of Lahaina

• Felimon Quijano, 61, of Lahaina

Quijano is one of eight members of the Yabes-Coloma-Villegas-Quijano ohana known to have died in the Aug. 8 fire.

• Junmark Quijano, 30, of Lahaina

Quijano is one of eight members of the Yabes-Coloma-Villegas-Quijano ohana known to have died in the Aug. 8 fire.

• Sharlene Rabang, 78, of Lahaina

• Rebecca Rans (Becky Wells), 57, of Lahaina

Rans fled from her home on Paeohi Street with her partner Douglas Gloege, 59, according to family members. They were found together several blocks away behind a Subway restaurant building.

• Alfred “Alfie” Rawlings, 84, of Lahaina

Rawlings was a tenant at the 35-unit Hale Mahaolu Eono independent-living apartment complex on Lahainaluna Road. He moved to the island 30 years ago after living in Boston, according to his daughter. Rawlings had been ailing in the weeks before the fire and used an electric wheelchair.

• Eugene Recolizado, 59, of Lahaina

• Justin Recolizado, 11, of Lahaina

• Maria Victoria Recolizado, 51, of Lahaina

• Dale Ann Richter, 66, of Lahaina

• Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, of Lahaina

Rocutan, or “Papa Oppo” as his family called him, was a “wise, friendly, caring, and loving” father and grandfather who was living in Lahaina with his sister, who survived the wildfire.

• Lee Rogo, 76, of Lahaina

• Conchita Sagudang, 75, of Lahaina

Sagudang, from the Abra province in the Philippines, was a longtime cook at the Royal Lahaina Hotel and Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa before retiring. “A loving person who worked hard to provide for her family,” her family said she loved to garden and travel, and cared for her ill husband for years before his death in 2011. She died with her son, Danilo Sagudang, while trying to flee the Paunau Street subdivision.

• Danilo Sagudang, 55, of Lahaina

The Maui-born Sagudang was raised in Lahaina and attended Lahainaluna High School and the University of Hawaii at Hilo. He worked various jobs in the hotel industry, most recently at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, the Ritz Carlton Maui, Kapalua and Sheraton Maui. His family says he loved music, sports and traveling, “and was a kind and thoughtful person as well as a great friend to many.” Danilo died with his mother, Conchita Sagudang, while trying to flee the Paunau Street subdivision.

• Edward Sato, 76, of Lahaina

• Joe Schilling, 67, of Lahaina

Based on his final text messages, family members said he died at Hale Mahaolu Eono after staying behind to help five other residents who needed assistance.

• Anthony “Tony” Simpson, 43, of Lahaina

Simpson was an emergency medical technician for American Medical Response who was last seen on Keone Street, where he lived. He worked for AMR on Oahu before moving to Maui in March 2019 and was stationed full-time on Lanai, where he was known as “Uncle Tony” to the youngsters there. A co-worker described him as “a happy, fun-loving guy” who enjoyed baking cookies and bread.

• James Smith, 79, of Lahaina

• Leslie Smith, 80, of Lahaina

• Jonathan Somaoang, 76, of Lahaina

Somaoang was a military veteran and master woodworker and carver who at one time owned Simon-Jon Gallery in Lahaina town, where he sold his fine Hawaiian wood bowls, and also carved tikis at Lahaina Cannery Mall, according to social media posts. His home burned but his green Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was not parked there at the time.

• Floyd St. Clair, 75, of Lahaina

• Janet St. Clair, 75, of Lahaina

• Tony Takafua, 7, of Lahaina

The youngest wildfire victim died with his mother Salote Tone, 39, and grandparents Fa’aoso Tone, 70, and Malui’fonua Tone, 73, as they fled the fire. They were found in a burned car near their home. His family says he was a bit spoiled by his doting mother but was still kind and gentle, and loved going to school and spending time with his cousins.

• Terri Thomas, 62, of Lahaina

Thomas, a longtime Lahaina resident, apparently died in her vehicle while attempting to evacuate with an elderly neighbor, a male friend and her dogs, according to her Opens in a new tab, who described her as “a beautiful, loving and caring member of our family” who was “outgoing, funny, and always willing to extend help to others in need.”

• Carlo Tobias, 54, of Lahaina

Tobias lived in Lahaina for 32 years and worked for more than 15 years at the Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Co. mill in the Weed Control Department. “He loved to work in his garden planting fruits and vegetables like eggplants, bittermelons, okras, and papayas with full devotion,” according to his family.

• Revelina “Rebing” Tomboc, 81, of Lahaina

Tomboc and her family moved to Maui from Pangasinan in the Philippines. She was found in a burned vehicle, along with her stepdaughter Bibiana “Bhing” Lutrania, 58, not too far from their Mela Street home.

• Fa’aoso Tone, 70, of Lahaina

Fa’aoso Tone and her husband Malui’fonua moved to Maui in 1995 from Vava’u, Tonga, with their children. She was a stay-at-home mom, while he worked primarily in restaurants and hotels, retiring at age 63 to focus on farming and helping his wife raise their grandchildren, according to family. They were faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and were active in Tongan community. The couple were found with their daughter Salote Takafua, 39, and her 7-year-old son Tony Takafua in a burned car near their home after they attempted to flee the fire.

• Malui’fonua Tone, 73, of Lahaina

Malui’fonua Tone and his wife Fa’aoso moved to Maui in 1995 from Vava’u, Tonga, with their children. She was a stay-at-home mom, while he worked primarily in restaurants and hotels, retiring at age 63 to focus on farming and helping his wife raise their grandchildren, according to family. They were faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and were active in Tongan community. The couple were found with their daughter Salote Takafua, 39, and her 7-year-old son Tony Takafua in a burned car near their home after they attempted to flee the fire.

• Salote Tone, 39, of Lahaina

Salote Tone graduated from Lahainaluna and worked at various times in restaurants, for car rental companies and in real estate. “She loved to have fun and be with her friends and family,” according to her family. “When her son, Tony, was born in 2015 he was her sole purpose.” Tone was found with her 7-year-old son Tony Takafua and parents Fa’aoso Tone, 70, and Malui’fonua Tone, 73, in a burned car near their home.

• Franklin “Frankie” Trejos, 68, of Lahaina

Trejos tried to help others and save his home, but he was found dead in a car, trying to protect his friend Geoff Bogar’s golden retriever, Sam. Trejos, a native of Costa Rica, lived for years with Bogar, a retired fire captain, and his wife, Shannon Weber-Bogar, helping her with her seizures when her husband couldn’t. The couple said he filled their lives with love and laughter. “God took a really good man,” Weber-Bogar told the Associated Press.

• Nicholas “Nick” Turbin , 71, of Lahaina

Originally from Duluth, Minn., Turbin came to Maui in the early 1980s. Over the years he worked as an activity sales agent on Front Street for various businesses. “He loved everything about the job, from the coworkers that became lifelong friends, customers he could talk stories with all day, to all the awesome activities that he got to enjoy,” according to his family. “Not only did he love his career, he loved the town he called home.”

• Freeman Tam Lung, 80, of Lahaina

• Linda Vaikeli, 69, of Lahaina

Vaikeli, who lived at the 112-unit Lahaina Surf apartments, met her husband Sione almost three decades ago while vacationing on Maui, and about a month later she packed up and moved to Lahaina. Vaikeli suffered from medical conditions that made it hard for her to walk, and she used a cane or walker to get around, according to niece Mandy Haney. “She loved to talk. She loved to meet people. She would talk to tourists for so long on Front Street that we’d finally have to tell her, ‘Aunt Linda, let’s go,’” Haney said.

• Angelita “Angie” Vasquez, 88, Lahaina

Vasquez was a tenant at the 35-unit Hale Mahaolu Eono independent-living apartment complex on Lahainaluna Road. She worked in the hospitality industry for many decades before retiring from the Maui Marriott Resort. “She loved to travel to Las Vegas and sit at the slot machines for hours waiting for that jackpot to come through,” according to her family. “You would find her on Sundays at the Lahaina Cannery Mall enjoying the live music and hula shows. Angie is known for her amazing cooking, being a bookworm, her green thumb and great love for gardenias and orchids.”

• Adela Villegas, 53, of Lahaina

Villegas is one of eight members of the Yabes-Coloma-Villegas-Quijano ohana known to have died in the Aug. 8 fire.

• Joel Villegas, 55, of Lahaina

Villegas is one of eight members of the Yabes-Coloma-Villegas-Quijano ohana known to have died in the Aug. 8 fire.

• Leroy Wagner, 69, of Lahaina

Wagner was on the phone with his sister when he stepped outside and saw the flames — too late for him to escape, according to his Opens in a new tab family Opens in a new tab. His remains were found inside his Lahaina home.

• Clyde Wakida, 74, of Lahaina

Wakida died in a desperate bid Opens in a new tab to save the Puapihi Street home he and his wife of 46 years, Penny, built together 35 years ago. The Wakida ohana is very active in West Maui community affairs. Penny, now retired, came to Lahaina from the mainland to teach English at Lahainaluna High School. Her husband, a retired construction manager, was a Lahainaluna alumnus. His father was Lahaina tennis coaching legend Shigeto “Shigesh” Wakida, who died in 2001. The public tennis courts on Front Street named after the elder Wakida are now in ruins.

• Glenda Yabes, 48, of Lahaina

Yabes is one of eight members of the Yabes-Coloma-Villegas-Quijano ohana known to have died in the Aug. 8 fire.

• Todd Yamafuji, 68, of Lahaina

• Glenn Yoshino, 75, of Lahaina

Yoshino was a proud Lahainaluna alumnus, originally from Puukolii in West Maui. Before retiring he manned the front desk at several hotels and also co-owned the popular House of Saimin in Lahaina, where he was often seen “cooking, making wun tun in the back, taking orders, and talking story with his guests,” according to his nephew. He later worked at Foodland and was a regular at Tokyo Tei and Tasty Crust, two Wailuku eateries favored by locals. “He was opinionated and didn’t suffer fools, but he was funny, extremely generous and extremely loyal to those he loved.”

Send any additional information on Lahaina fire victims to cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

These were real people...This should not have happened!

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

.......................................................

What Price Life?

Do What Is Right