Norman’s Substack

Norman’s Substack

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
3d

I hope you can get this resolved. I hope you can find a good contractor. I also wonder whether some group in the community would come to your rescue if you are low income. I did get a new roof on my house some years ago for free. That really helped. Good Luck Norman.

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fozzydabear's avatar
fozzydabear
4d

I assume you own it outright since you didn't mention missing mortgage payments.

So are you saying they denied you financing even with your paid off house as collateral?

Did you try multiple lenders? Can you share their name?

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