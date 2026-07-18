The Loan Experience

The reason for the existence of this blog, is to write about the problems and pitfalls of homeownership, dealing with insurance companies and now I can add to that list the problems of dealing with finance companies. The particular situation I am about to inform you of took place due to an accident that I experienced which led to a subdural hematoma requiring an extended time period for rest and recovery. During that extended time period my house and yard went to

pieces, having not received the painting, trimming and care that it deserves. In other words I was approximately 3-5 years behind in all the up keep required.

Well like most good Americans who vote a straight Republican Ticket I contacted by local finance company to obtain a loan, in order to repair the areas of the home that need professional care to repair. Well, after filling out the necessary forms to prove my financial worthiness I was advised of the following,

MY LOAN REQUEST IS NOT APPROVED.

AS THE HOUSE NEEDS TO HAVE SEVERAL ITEMS OF REPAIR COMPLETED PRIOR TO GRANTING THE LOAN.

THIS IS WHERE MY LOGIC FAILED ME, THAT IS PART OF THE REASON I AM WRITING THIS IN ALL CAPITALS.

SO THE LOGIC FOR THE REFUSAL OF THE LOAN REQUEST IS THAT I HAVE NOT REPAIRED THE DAMAGE TO THE HOME DUE TO THE FACT I DID NOT HAVE THE FUNDS TO DO IT, WHICH IS WHY I AM REQUESTING THE LOAN IN THE FIRST PLACE.

Respectfully Submitted

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com