THE RECOVERY GOES ON

TIME KEEPS PASSING

As the flames kept burning through January of this year, the promises made for help for those in need sounded great, however, with the enormity of the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena fires I began to wonder if the Insurance Companies involved had the adjusting structure in place to handle the number of claims, along with their normal load they receive. Well as the days and months passed, we have seen nothing but trouble brought to light concerning the insured situation in these two communities. Basically it boils down to a lack of money which could have and should have been dealt with when the flames were put out.

BATTLE PLANS

Dealing with losses the size of Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena, is almost like conducting a war. Once the fire is out, the total extent of the loss for each Insurance Company needs to be determined and I still maintain that the investigation and evaluation of losses like these can only be conducted by each insurance company involved, and not the State Government. Then when the investigation and evaluation is completed, the adjustment of the loss can take place. The one thing that Insurance Companies involved in these two fires claims should have dealt with is the hiring of additional Property Adjusters to evaluate the fire damage, and not Auto or Medical Adjusters. When you have inexperienced people in positions of extreme importance dealing with Insureds lives and property, bad things can happen, believe me I know.

PROBLEMS ENCOUNTERED

During the adjustment of the fire loss claims, the issue of what caused the fires in the first place needs to be answered. This is not as easy as it appears when you are dealing with a fire which starts in the open, you need to determine where the flames first appeared and began to spread. Part of the investigation has led the experts to large sections of homes destroyed by fire. One thing the destroyed homes had in common was the presence of Smart Meters and many of the Meters were furnished with lithium-ion back-up batteries. An issue has arisen concerning the presence of the lithium batteries: as the temperature at which the batteries combust can result in what is defined as thermal runaway. The thermal runaway is essentially an explosion and it normally takes place inside a structure destroying all property and driving the heat up to the point where the neighboring home with a lithium-ion back-up battery will also explode once the thermal runaway temperature is reached.

EVALUATION

In attempting to determine the exact cause of the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena fires Insurance Company Fire investigators need to have the opportunity to inspect the meters to determine the condition of the back-up batteries. As additional facts make themselves known, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has called for a full investigation after learning firefighters were ordered to leave a smoldering brush fire that erupted and led to the reigniting of the Pacific Palisades fire and the eventual loss of over 6,000 homes. The Mayor’s handling of the blaze and its aftermath, is expected to be a significant issue in next year’s mayoral race, with her opponent Austin Beutner calling on her to provide a thorough accounting of what happened.

The Times reported this week that crews mopping up the Jan. 1 Lachman fire warned a battalion chief that the ground was still smoldering and rocks remained hot to the touch, according to text exchanges reviewed by the Times. However, firefighters were ordered to pack up and leave the scene anyway.

Federal investigators say the Lachman fire was deliberately set and had burned underground in a canyon root system until the winds rekindled it on Jan. 7. Do you see what a little investigation can do? These facts are just the tip of the ice-berg.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

What Price a Life.