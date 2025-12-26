INTRODCTION

Secrets are being kept from us about the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena fires, and it has been hard for me to accept that truth. If the agencies handling the fires are not telling all they know, that is like a slap in the face to those residents who lost their homes and property as well as the loss of 31 lives.

This secret keeping situation is best summed up by a quote from Groucho Marx, who said, “The secret of life is honesty and fair dealing, and if you can fake that you’ve got it made.” Well, it seems many of the insurance companies and Los Angeles City politicians think they have it made and they are right. Why do I say that? Because the focus of the fires is being turned away from the insurance companies who are suppose to investigate, evaluate and adjust a claim to the California Insurance Commissioner, the Mayor of Los Angeles, and the Fire Department Chief. If any of these individuals have claims adjusting experience from the point of view of representing a company, then I stand corrected.

I have a secret of my own to tell you, which is that the insurance companies adjusters at some point during their training were advised that if you look for coverage for any type of claim that you are investigating, and cannot find it in the pages of the policy, then you can in “good faith” recommend a denial. From what I am reading in the news this principal has been forgotten.

The follow sections of this article deal with secrets of the fires:

LACK OF RESPONSE: One story I read about, took place 9 months after the first fire damaged home was rebuilt and ready for occupancy. What we were not told right up front was that the home was rebuilt by a design company and that the home would be used as a model for those who are interested in rebuilding in Eaton Altadena.

SMOKE DAMAGE CLAIMS: The Eaton and Palisades fires displaced about 150,000 residents total, and many remain in rentals and hotel rooms months later. Survivors whose homes are standing face ballooning smoke remediation and restoration costs, as well as insurance companies that are lowballing payouts even though some offer smoke damage coverage.

SMOKE DAMAGE EVALUATION ERROR: The HO-3 Special Form indicates under the Additional Coverage Section the fact that Smoke damage is a covered peril. The only Smoke damage not covered would be from agricultural or industrial operations. State Farm, as well as other companies along with the CALIFORNIA FAIR PLAN determined they could make an issue of claims that insureds were filing for smoke damage. The FAIR PLAN stated that if the Adjuster inspecting the damage believed the smoke damage could be cleaned by the insureds, they were denying the claim. The California Supreme Court ruled that the FAIR PLAN’S denial was incorrect and the smoke damage claims should be honored. It has been reported there is difficulty in getting the payments for this loss paid.

POOR ESTIMATING: Another problem which is being manifested is due to the small payouts for fire damage repair that State Farm Insurance has given to their policyholders. This problem is due to a lack of communication between the insurance company and their clients concerning the settlement process.

The insured needs to be given the information required in order to inform the insured of the opportunity to call for a “negotiated settlement.” This can occur when the estimate usually written at first by the Claims Adjuster, is presented to the insured’s contractor. Many times, the estimates may be thousands of dollars apart. The insured and the company’s contractors need to meet in order to reach an agreed amount to return the insured’s home into the condition it was in prior to the fire taking place, all subject to the limits of coverage.

