BACKROUND OF PRIVATE FIREFIGHTING COMPANIES

This article is about money and secrets and the fact that money is usually the reason for secrets to exist. An ancient philosopher once said," Wealth consists in not having great possessions, but in having few wants." Perhaps we can learn from both good and bad things in our past to use, to live our lives by. The following is an account from our own country, as we were forming our lifestyles based upon what we have and what we may want.

"On December 7, 1736, Benjamin Franklin, co-founded the Union Fire Company in Boston, Massachusetts, also known as the “Bucket Brigade”. It was the first formally organized all volunteer fire company in the colonies and was shaped after Boston’s Mutual Fire Societies. The difference between the fire societies of Boston and Franklin’s Union Fire Company was that the former protected its members only while the latter the entire community." www.benjamin-franklin-history-org/union-fire-company.

Why do I begin my article with information concerning the first real fire department in this country and its first captain. It is because nothing has changed. The Boston Mutual Fire Society would let your property burn while they would save a dues- paying member of the Society.

So far, the year 2025 for California has been very hot, not only for the temperature, but for the existence of an increasing number of wildfires. Cal Fire has indicated that for this state alone, 16,344 structures have been destroyed by fire, and we still have four months to go.

Firehouse magazine has indicated that "A homeowner located in Pacific Palisades received criticism for issuing a call for help in finding a private firefighting operation that would help in saving his home." www.firehouse.com/operation-training news.

Also from the Pacific Palisades, we have this account: Monument Street, which cuts through the center of Pacific Palisades, tells two starkly different stories of the fire that has engulfed the community. On one side, lots where multimillion-dollar houses once stood are now ash and rubble. On the other, an outdoor shopping mall whose tenants include Chanel, the men’s clothier Buck Mason and an upscale sushi restaurant, is largely intact. Why is this?

The 1950s standard, “This Could Be the Start of Something Big” could be heard on Friday playing over speakers around the mall, known as Palisades Village, even though the stores were closed. Large water trucks stood sentry, ready for action should the fire again threaten the rows of businesses.

INTERVIEW

What I have for your reading pleasure at this time is a copy of a transcript involving National Public Radio host Leila Fadel, and Los Angeles Times reporter Laurel Wamsley and David Torgenson discussing the little known existence of private firefighting companies.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Amid the devastation in Los Angeles, a little-known industry has come into the spotlight - private firefighters. Here to tell us more about this is NPR's Laurel Wamsley. Hi, Laurel.

LAUREL WAMSLEY, BYLINE: Hey, Leila.

FADEL: So, Laurel, the only time I'd ever heard about private firefighters - if you remember a wildfire a few years ago in the Los Angeles area where Kim Kardashian and her husband at the time, Kanye West, hired private firefighters to save their homes, and it sounded like something only for the most wealthy.

WAMSLEY: Right. So these are back in the news here in Los Angeles. And a lot of the attention is stemming from this single tweet that's now been deleted. Last week, a resident of the wealthy Pacific Palisades area posted on X, asking if anyone had access to private firefighters who could protect his home as his neighbors homes were burning. He said he would, quote, "pay any amount." And, of course, there was a lot of blowback to that idea. It struck a lot of folks as unfair and just crummy. And so there have been media reports of billionaires hiring private firefighters to protect their homes and businesses. But, of course, many wealthy people did lose their homes in these fires. I found that a much bigger part of this story is actually not the individuals hiring extra fire protection, but that insurers are hiring them as part of people's homeowners' policies.

FADEL: Oh, OK. That's something I didn't know - insurance companies were doing this. What exactly do these services do?

WAMSLEY: Yeah, so I spoke with David Torgerson. He's executive chairman of Wildfire Defense Companies (ph). And they work on behalf of nearly three dozen insurers, and they're regulated under California law. So when there's a wildfire endangering homes insured by these companies, his crews arrive loaded with water, but most of what they provide is labor.

DAVID TORGERSON: We clean. We sweep. We clear gutters. We take away the places where the embers can ignite on the property or take away the access that the embers have to get in the buildings.

WAMSLEY: Embers can get into a house through the dryer vent, so his crews will tape those shut. They'll also come back after the fire passes to make sure there isn't a bush or a fence that's burning that could still ignite the house.

FADEL: So for the insurance companies, they are paying for these firefighters, but is this about limiting their losses by the much larger expense of properties burning down in the first place?

WAMSLEY: It's about prevention rather than having to pay for replacing all of those lost homes. So more and more, insurers are including this as a standard part of their homeowner's policies in wildfire-prone states.

FADEL: How does this work? Does a truck full of trained firefighters and water just show up to protect homes that have these specific insurers and then just ignore everybody who doesn't have those insurers?

WAMSLEY: Well, it's obviously sort of hard to know exactly what happens in the field. When I asked a spokesperson at the insurer USAA that question, she said the providers that they work with don't just drive on by a house that's on fire, that they're staffed with a lot of retired fire chiefs, and it's just embedded in them to help the community. But still, private companies obviously might have different priorities than firefighters who work for the public.

FADEL: OK, so stepping back, does this just mean that rich people or people with the right coverage get a separate lane from the rest of people?

WAMSLEY: Yeah. I mean, I asked an ethics expert about this, and he said there are a whole host of ethical questions here - for instance, which firefighters get access to limited water supplies. It can be really divisive in society when it feels like even in a crisis, the rich and powerful get insulated from what's happening. And I asked Torgerson about this, who runs that company that works for the insurers. And he said, well, in a crisis, we need all the help we can get, and it's better to have more structures survive. They're helping to keep insurance in the marketplace, he says, which has been a huge problem in California in recent years. So these are big questions and there are no easy answers.

FADEL: NPR's Laurel Wamsley. Thank you, Laurel.

WAMSLEY: You're welcome. www.npr.org/2025/01/17.

CONCLUSION

The thousands of city, county and state firefighters dispatched to battle the blazes went wherever they were needed. The crews from Torgerson's Wildfire Defense Systems, however, set out for particular addresses. Armed with hoses, fire-blocking gel and their own water supply, the Montana-based outfit contracts with insurance companies to defend the homes of customers who buy policies that include their services.

It's a win-win if the private firefighters succeed in saving a home, said Torgerson, the company's founder and executive chairman. The homeowner keeps their home and the insurance company doesn't have to make a hefty payout to rebuild.

"It makes good sense," he said. "It's always better if the homes and businesses don't burn."

Torgerson's operation, which has been contracting with insurance companies since 2008 and employs hundreds of firefighters, engineers and other staff, highlights a lesser-known component of fighting wildfires in the U.S. Along with the more than 7,500 publicly funded firefighters and emergency personnel dispatched to the current conflagrations, which have burned more than 30,000 acres and destroyed more than 9,000 structures, a smaller force of for-hire professionals is on the fire lines for insurance companies, wealthy individual property owners or government agencies in need of additional hands.

This all goes to show that if you have the money you stand a good chance of surviving the wildfires damaging impact.

Personally, I believe there should come a time in which all homeowner insurance companies should be selling an endorsement to provide fire coverage for their clients homes, personal contents and business property.

What price a life. Do what is right.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com