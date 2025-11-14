Smart Meter New Problems

Complaints about the Smart Meters problems may have been broadcast on your local newscast, however I doubt it. Those who are in charge of what goes out to the public are not sure if being against, or being for, Smart Meter installation in America’s homes is the popular thing to get behind. The following information list the issues we have faced with the Smart Meters and how lack of a decision has only created additional problems. One of the most glaring issues is the lack of a Smart Meter manufacturer here in the United States that will provide the product at a reasonable price.

Utility Companies and Smart Meters

One of the worst things that can be done in the investigation of a fire is to continue to permit the Utility Companies the practice of removing Smart Meters from the loss site prior to the arrival of the Insurance Companies and Fire Department’s Fire cause investigators. The reason I say this is that we need to eliminate all possible causes for the fire, so if one of the potential causes for the fire is missing, then we do not have a real picture of the cause.

The Top Five Smart Meter Manufactures we buy from

The first of the top five companies is Aclara, whose meters are manufactured in Canada. Aclara announced a $277 million investment to construct the first U.S. heavy rare earth separation facility at the Port of Vinton in Calcasieu Parish.

The second of the top five is a company named Alolo Ltd. Located in Sweden, ranks second on the list.

Genus Power located in India is number three.

Adani is next on the list and is also manufactured in India.

Emh Metering located in Germany is number five.

My question regarding the above information, is what happened to the United States ability to manufacture a quality product that the world would want.

Problems with the LAFD

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) faced several critical problems during the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena wildfire, which included:

Staffing Shortages: The LAFD did not deploy enough firefighters and engines to handle the fire’s intensity and scope.

Resource Mismanagement: There were significant delays in deploying available resources, with only five of over 40 engines staffed to combat the blaze.

Communication Breakdowns: Internal communication was not effective, leading to confusion and delays in response.

Water Supply Limitations: The water system was not designed to support firefighting operations at the scale of the Palisades

Fire, contributing to the fire’s spread.

Leadership Decisions: LAFD leadership made decisions that prioritized citywide needs over immediate fire containment, which was a critical mistake.

Sure We Will Pay for the Repair

The Utility Companies and Fire Departments that have been identified as having failed in their response have indicated, “sure we will pay for the repair work.” Then, what will happen is that a new fee will be tacked on to your electric bill, or a new category of property tax evaluation will be on your next tax bill to make up the difference for what the responsible parties paid for the repair work.

I know it seems discouraging, but don’t give up for I know an answer is to be found so that things can once again be done decently and in order.

I wish you peace, hope and love. What price a life.

Respectfully Submitted

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com