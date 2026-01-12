REFLECTION

Anniversaries are a time for reflection on the past, and maybe what we could have done differently. It has now been a year since the Pacific Palisades and Eaton wildfires destroyed some 18,000 homes in those communities, and we are still living with the effects of the destruction. We have come to experience Insurance Companies leaving our state, or refusing to write more Policies due to the high cost of the repair work, and also the fact that many of the Insured families were not covered for the full replacement cost value of their homes. It would be very easy to point the finger at the causes I believe are responsible for most of this damage, but we need to come up with a framework to make sure we do not have another catastrophe like this. Please know we will have more fire damage losses, however the objective is to make them is minor as possible.

A NEGLECTED POLICY PERSPECTIVE

Volumes of information have been written about the 2025 wildfires from an Insurance Company point of view which should not be a surprise to you. However, one aspect is again being ignored, and I am not sure why. That is the perspective of Subrogation, which deals with recovering the amounts of money you spent to repair your Insureds property from the entity responsible. I wish to state at this point that one thing I never understood is why Insurance Companies are not willing to spend money to make money in the research of the responsibility for losses their Insureds incur.

EXAMPLES THAT WARRANT SUBROGAGTION

PROCEDURE

Lack of Surge Protection for the Meter-

The lack of proper surge protection has been determined to have existed in far too many fire losses that have been investigated to date. Cyber-security expert, Cynthia Ayers, revealed several years ago to the Michigan State legislature the following, “It should be noted that massive surges with much greater effects than weather related or other types of flow interruptions are associated with severe space weather geomagnetic storms, caused by coronal mass ejections from the sun, and electromagnetic pulse associated with high altitude nuclear explosions both of which have been known to have caused fires. Without proper protection surges can flow into a building destroying wiring and appliances, and starting fires.”

Improper Installation Method of the Meter-

The recommended installation method for the Smart Meter is the application of at least 450 pounds per square inch on the meter when it is plugged into the home or commercial panel. This amount of pressure is required to achieve a tight fit which will not allow the meter plug-in to be loose. If the plug-in is loose, arcing can take place leading to a fire.

Are Utility companies still cheating-

The fire departments investigating the fires need to have a category established in their incident reports to indicate a Smart Meter malfunction should be considered.

As it stands now, the cause is identified as electrical in nature, or the cause cannot be identified.

The function of the responding utility companies needs to be changed.

The fire departments which are in route to a fire scene will call the local utility company requesting they come to shut off the electricity and gas. The utility companies will remove the Smart Meter from the loss scene and hold it safely in their vaults.

The only way that an Insurance Company can get to the meter at the present time is to subpoena the meter for testing, and the subpoena cost money.

Finally, since I have been identified the only Insurance Industry person speaking out against the Smart Meter debacle, I can say that the Insurance Industry needs a change of heart and mind. I was told face to face, it is still cheaper to pay the claim and subrogate against the utility company for recovery. However, as the Smart Meters age and the lithium batteries in them begin to wear out, leaking into the meter’s interior and going up in flames, the balance sheet will tilt in favor of investigation.

“I can personally state that it took the company which I worked for, 18 months of letter writing and subpoenas to obtain the opportunity to perform destructive testing on the meter that failed and caused the fire. Even then, the settlement was sealed and the final payment to be kept secret from even me.

Insurance companies need to understand that the investigation of a claim involves determining the cause of the loss, and if that cause can be held responsible financially for the damages. If it, then takes the adjuster to a failed smart meter so be it.”

Direct testimony of Norman Lambe http://documents.dps.ny.gov/public/Common/ViewDoc.aspx?DocRefId=%7B7B8506E8-4FCB-41C1-952E-5DCF899951A5%

