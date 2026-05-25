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jeanice barcelo's avatar
jeanice barcelo
18h

Let me see if I understand this correctly. The insurance companies KNOW that the smart meters are causing these problems and that the utility companies installing these meters need to be held accountable. Yet they are willing to just pay out the claims and let the utility companies walk free?

This makes zero sense unless both the utility companies and the insurance industry are controlled by the same entities with the same ultimate goal.

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