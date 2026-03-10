AN ELECTION IS COMING

In June of this year California will be holding a Primary Election. The reason I bring this up is the unique method of choosing a candidate for each office in this state. As an example, the office of Insurance Commissioner has a total of 15 candidates running, some of the hopefuls are Democratic and some are Republican with a few Independents thrown in to thicken the stew. The top two candidates with the most votes in the Primary will run in the General Election in November of this year even if they are members of the same party.

What I want to do in this article is discuss a few suggestions for changes in the function of the Office of California Insurance Commissioner to bring the office closer to the needs of the people and not to the needs of Utility Company CEO’s and other politicians.

When I think about the people occupying the offices of state government, I remember an old joke about the politicians occupying government offices, “You can tell a politician is lying if their lips are moving.”

NEW THOUGHTS

Essentially, Insurance in California is in shreds. After having spent a good part of my adult working life watching the movers and shakers in the industry destroy it, I would like to offer a few suggestions to help begin the change to having at least the State Insurance Commissioner respected.

California is a huge State both population wise and land mass. In an effort to maximize the effort to settle claim disputes quicker, I suggest that each of the 58 Counties in this State have their own elected County Insurance Commissioner that first of all, has some type of Insurance experience and can hear issues concerning Homeowner and Commercial Claim losses not to exceed one million dollars. If the loss amount is larger than a million, it will go straight to the State Insurance Commissioner. This would relieve the backlog of lawsuits regarding Insurance Claims that exist today.

Next on the list is a brand new look at the act of adjusting Catastrophe losses, such as the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena wildfires. I purpose an independent unit of Property Adjusters that would be available for large losses that exceed the one million dollar threshold, and could also handle the Building, Personal Property and Loss of Use elements of a claim. This Unit would be supported by the State’s Insurance Commissioner and would handle the very large losses which is experiencing problems bringing the loss to completion. I believe this would solve much quicker the claims that sometimes hang around for years.

STOP THE ONE-PARTY STATE

Above all a return to the former way of selecting and electing an Insurance Commissioner and other State offices should be returned to. This would give the minor parties the opportunity to present their views in the Primary Election, as well as in the General Election. As it stands now, we are a one-party state and that is not good because all you get is one view.

As always, please send me your comments and questions.

Respectfully Submitted

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

Contributor Sandra Lambe

