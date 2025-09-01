STATE FARM’S PROBLEMS CONTINUE

Albert Einstein once said that "Condemnation without investigation is the height of ignorance," and I believe that is the situation which faces State Farm Insurance and many other insurance carriers face at this moment. Early last week Judge Karl Seligman, a Los Angeles Administrative Judge, gave a Pacific Palisades homeowner, Merritt Farren, authority to examine the records concerning State Farm's handling of Mr. Farren's claim for fire damage to his home for which State Farm provides the coverage.

Based upon the information available to date, the following list contains a portion of the problems that plagued State Farm policyholders attempting to get their claim resolved.

LIST OF THE ISSUES

It was next to impossible to reach the State Farm Adjuster with questions which needed answering. Delays in the adjustment process. Underpayment of claims. Outright denials of claims that should have been paid.

5. The method of calculating the building repair estimates.

6. The square foot calculation for dwelling repair is far too low.

7. Many policyholders have had 4 adjusters since the loss occurred in January of this year.

8. Send the insured by email or mail, an update on what has been paid, and what remains to be done.

MOVEMENT OF THE CLAIM

In a catastrophic situation, the one thing that most policyholders will want to see is action, even if it is a wrong action, at least you can show movement in the claim with a desire to have it settled. One of the earliest principals that I had drummed into my head as an adjustor was the initials of I.E.A. which I have defined for you below.

INVESTIGATE

The first initial stands for investigation; making contact with the insured and complete an investigation of the damages in order for the adjuster to make their first report to their office with hopefully, a recommendation for a reserve setting.

EVALUATE

The reserve would be for setting a dollar amount of loss for the Building, Additional Structures, Personal Property and Additional Living Expense. Usually an advance to the insured should be recommended and given to the insured for immediate expenses based upon this first inspection; the adjuster should make clear to the insured that the amount recommended can be adjusted if required.

ADJUST

The adjustment of the claim is usually where the problems begin. The insured needs to know that depending upon the extent of damage, they may be in a situation where they will receive several checks just for one area of coverage, such as Additional Living Expense.

If the insured and the adjuster have a problem concerning the cost to rebuild, the named insured is free to secure as many estimates as they please from qualified General Contractors to complete the job within the amount of coverage available. If the valuation of the property is an issue, which is happening in Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires, it may be necessary for the insured and the insurance company to agree on the employment of an outside appraiser to assist in establishing an independent value of the property and hopefully, it will fit within the limits of coverage provided.

What price is the value of a life?

If my research into the California fires has been of assistance, please remember me with a donation, or subscription, (the price for a cup of coffee and donut has gone up)!

Respectfully,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail,com