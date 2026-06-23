WHEN YOU WIN YOU LOSE

It is now time for us to play a little game called “What if”. Beware, this game can either help us or hurt us because sometimes when you win you really lose.

THE GAME IS ON

The start of the game begins with a raging fire, your home and all of your property in the house are burned to ashes. It was all you could do to save yourself and your family. The game progresses now with the fire crew calling the local Utility Company to come and turn off the electricity flowing to your home, as well as the gas, in order to prevent further damage.

The Utility Company is able to arrive at the fire scene before the fire crew and unplugs the new Smart Meter from its fixture on what is left of the exterior wall of your home. The Utility Company carefully places the Smart Meter in their truck and leaves.

The fire is extinguished, and the process of analyzing what caused the fire begins.

After days of analysis, and sorting through the rubble, the fire department engineer comes to the conclusion that the fire was electrical in nature. The thing about the electrical fire situation is that on Page 1 of most fire reports the electrical fire definition box is so small you can barely write in electrical fire. If necessary some fire crew members can go further and provide a day by day outline of what rooms were reviewed, what contents were burned, and what the outside of the house looked like after the fire. The most important thing is that whether they say it or not, the location of the fire could be close to the location of the Electrical Meter.

YOU LOSE THE GAME--AGAIN

Once the claims adjuster presents the history of our fire to the claims management, the answer that will be handed down is, “pay the claim and close the file, no subrogation potential present.” That particular answer was given to me time and time again, until I handled the investigation and evaluation of fire damage to a Condominium Unit in Fresno, California. When I reviewed the Independent Adjuster’s photo of the Smart Meter cabinet, I witnessed 6-8 rows of the Condo’s Smart Meters all in a row with one exception, which was one missing meter right in the middle of the row. After many attempts to take possession of the meter from the Utility Company, which happened to be Pacific Gas and Electric, we eventually folded and closed the file. The fact that the fire damage was covered was not the question, because it was. The issue was recovery of the $103,000 paid to repair the damage and not having anyone to recover it from.

ANALYSIS

I would cover the following issue time and time again with my Claims Manager but to no avail. If everything you have examined was not responsible for the fire, and if the one item you have not looked at cannot be obtained for examination, it is not beyond the realm of good sense to believe that the one thing you cannot examine may have something to do with the start of the fire.

Enjoy your next game.

Respectfully Submitted

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

What Price a Life

Do What is Right