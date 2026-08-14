INTRODCTION

As I sit and review the past articles that I have written I can see I have been centered on first, the Smart Meter Issue and now the Lithium-Ion Battery. Both of these items are subject to an intense examination concerning their operations and results of their use, which at times can be catastrophic.

While researching these subjects, I had the opportunity to review an article about Ms. Erin Brockovich’s speech and her involvement with putting a stop to the construction of these large AI Data Center operations and the disturbing fact that almost all of the Centers will have established an expensive working relationship with Insurance Companies to store all of their records, that part Ms. Brockovich most likely did not know about, but would not be surprised.

In a recent speech, Ms. Brockovich related messages sent to her directly from the people living close to the Centers, saying things like, “I’m watching wildlife disappear,” and “I’m seeing dead animals.” She’s also relayed reports of migratory bird patterns shifting in some areas, with residents noticing fewer birds and less wildlife overall after nearby land was cleared for construction. One example she’s cited is a Texas farmer who told her there hadn’t been a single birth in two years, which corresponds to the time the AI Data Center has been in operation. Ms. Brockovich can be reached at her website which is brockovichdatacenter.com.

I have come to be very concerned now, about the issues I have been writing about in the past, and also the construction of these mammoth AI Data Centers. The following information relates directly to the growth of the Lithium-ion battery fires and what can possibly be done to control them. The following facts have been given to us by the U.S. Department of Commerce, which is a good thing, as I believe the only way to stop the intense growth of the AI Data Centers is to establish an Independent Commission dedicated to the research and reporting of what will occur to a large area of land, if a Center is built.

An example of a growth of the problem of fire losses, the following facts provide records of important fire occurrences. To document the increase in Lithium-Ion Battery fires, Google News was researched going from 2015-2024. The query word Lithium-Ion battery was selected and the following was related and represents the number of News reports collected each year:

YEAR COUNT

2015 15

2016 30

2017 28

2018 44

2019 46

2020 40

2021 47

2022 68

2023 173

2024 245

Total 736

The totals keep rising each year indicating problems that need to be examined and changes to be made. I cannot understand why our elected officials, or those wishing to be elected, have not addressed the dangerous relationship between big business, and those wishing for power positions in our country, and big business, or big insurance. All the Insurance companies want to do is to build more Data Centers, store more information about you and lay more employees off and use up our water and electricity.

SMART METER ISSUES

THAT HAVE NOT BEEN SOLVED

At the present time the following issues have presented themselves (and keep presenting themselves):

Communication failures

Inaccurate readings

Display malfunctions

Cybersecurity issues

A lack of Standard Protocols

The above issues for the Smart Meter were presented by (www.smart homesautomation.com).

RECOMMENDED SMART METER REPAIR

The California Public Utilities Commission in 2013, would not release the results of an initial report concerning the cause of Smart Meter fires in California. We do have an extensive list of documented reports describing the issues from local reporting fire fighting agencies.

The following issues present problems that have been identified involving the smart meters by engineers and researchers and have still not been repaired. The following information is provided by Ms. Nina Beety, an investigative journalist.

Repair issues include:

• Inadequate surge protection • No direct path to ground • No circuit breaker • “Catastrophic failure” • Overheating • Inferior materials • Faulty remote disconnect switches • Circuit boards • Meters don’t fit sockets • Thinner meter blades • Malfunctioning temperature alarms and sensors • Switching mode power supply (SMPS) surges and transients damaging appliances and electrical equipment • RF signal and transients routed onto building wiring • Interference with AFCIs/GFCIs • Flammable Lithium batteries in digital electric, natural gas, and water meters • No Protective Device Coordination Study • Poor installation quality and Inadequate installer training • Vibration and heat caused by RF emissions • Violation of FCC Grants of Equipment Authorization, and the list goes on!

CONCLUSION

Perhaps it is because I was raised with people who had very little money to waste, but it is still a part of my make up that if I want to reduce the electric bill in my home then all I have to do is to turn the light switch off when I leave the room and make sure I don’t forget to leave the front porch light on when I leave the house. Our electric meter is the old analog and we have lived in our house for 25 years and our meter has never failed.

Most importantly the problems that exist with the meters for utility use that are being installed in homes need to be re-examined. Why you ask? Because people are dying; it may have just been the guy down the street that suffered the most terrible loss, but remember tonight, it could be you. Control the system, don’t let it control you.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

What Price a Life?

Do what is right