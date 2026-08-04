Contributor Sandra Lambe

WHAT HAPPENED TO MAYOR KAREN BASS WHEN THE FIRES STARTED?

Of all of the unusual circumstances which occurred during the Los Angeles fires of January 2025, is the flight of Los Angeles, California, Mayor Karen Bass. From Los Angeles to the Country of Ghana, to attend the swearing in of that country’s new President, is the most unusual, most notably because Mayor Bass was advised that serious fire conditions existed even before she left. I am reminded of a quote from W.C. Fields which fits this claim, “Horse sense is the thing a horse has which keeps it from betting on people.” Her greatest need was to be here at home in Los Angeles, not in Africa.

DEATHS IN EATON ALTADENA (Was evacuation orders issued soon enough?).

The mayor returned to Los Angeles on January 8, 2025, however by that time the blaze for Eaton Altadena and Pacific Palisades was an inferno. The Mayor left Los Angeles for Ghana on January 5, 2025, by that time the strong Santa Ana winds had blown in and the lack of rainfall had dried landscaping to a cinder.

One of the most consistent complaints made is that the Mayor should have been in Southern California due to the fact that a major fire could break out, as all of the conditions were ripe for it to happen. The following is an account of the time before the evacuation order was issued for Eaton Altadena:

“An electronic evacuation order was not issued for west Altadena until around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 8, nearly nine hours after the fire broke out and several hours after smoke and flames threatened the area. Some neighborhoods in southwest Altadena weren’t ordered to evacuate until almost 6 a.m. Neighbors east of North Lake Avenue, located closer to the fire’s origin, received their first evacuation alert around 6:40 p.m. Jan. 7,” according to a review by The L.A. Times.

Initially, officials mostly avoided speaking directly about what might have gone wrong with west Altadena. Instead, they described the night as pure chaos, struggling to keep ahead of a fire that quickly turned into a major urban conflagration, driven by erratic, hurricane-force winds that grounded aircraft early in the firefight. In the first few hours, the fire departments from Pasadena, L.A. County and the Angeles National Forest responded together to the brush fire that broke out in Eaton Canyon, not far from homes.

Within a few hours, officials entered into a larger unified command structure operating from the Rose Bowl as federal and state teams joined the response, as well as other local fire departments, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and the county Office of Emergency Management. Officials described a joint process among county fire, sheriff and OEM officials to determine necessary evacuations and ensure they were implemented, through both wireless alerts that ping cellphones within a certain geographic area and on-the-ground patrols.

But from about midnight to 3 a.m. — as the Eaton fire starting making a frightening run west — no electronic evacuation alerts went out.

No one has yet to explain what went wrong.www.firerescue1.com/communications-interoperability/human-error-likely-in-delayed-evacuation-alerts-for-deadly-calif-wildfire.”

DID HOMES IN THE PACIFIC PALISADES AND EATON ALTADENA FIRES EXPLODE FROM THE INSIDE?

“Independent fire behavior analysis from the UL Research Institutes’ Phase One report on the January 2025 Palisades and Eaton fires found that both fires originated in the foothills or mountains just north of the built environment. The primary fuel for the flames was structural components, exterior/interior furnishings, household contents, and vehicles, in addition to drought‑stricken vegetation.”

“This means that while the initial ignition points were outside homes, the fires quickly moved into neighborhoods, and once inside, they could have caused structural collapse or “exploding” effects. In wildland‑urban interface (WUI) fires, high‑velocity winds (predicted up to 90 mph in mountain areas and intense heat can cause rapidly spreading flames, flashover, and even structural failure. In such conditions, homes can be reduced to rubble, and in some cases, explosive combustion of flammable materials inside can occur .” FireRescue1

“The report also notes that changing land use, grading, and development patterns altered the landscape, making it more susceptible to fire spread, per CBS News. While the official investigation did not confirm whether every home in Pacific Palisades or Eaton Altadena exploded from the inside, the combination of extreme wind, high heat, and flammable interior materials created conditions where such events were possible.”

In summary:

Initial ignition was outside homes in the foothills.

Primary fuel included structural and interior materials.

Extreme wind and heat in WUI fires can cause rapid fire spread, flashover, and structural collapse.

Explosive combustion from inside is a documented risk in such conditions, though the report does not provide a house‑by‑house account of such events.

If you are researching specific incidents, reviewing fire behavior timelines from the UL report and on‑site fire damage assessments would provide the most detailed evidence.

I have just reviewed an issue of the Brockovich Report which provides some shocking revelations concerning the depths some people will go to. We seriously need some type of directed use of water and also controlled building of the Data Centers to determine if we really need anymore. (As of this date, there are over 5000).

Our Water Infrastructure is Vulnerable & the Industry’s Own Report Says We’re Not Ready.

While we’ve been tracking how data centers are straining our water supplies, a different kind of threat just hit the same fragile infrastructure: hackers.

Here’s what we know:

“On July 30, the FBI and EPA issued a joint warning that malicious hackers have been breaking into water and wastewater systems in at least seven states since late July, targeting internet-connected industrial controllers, which are the devices that manage pressure, flow, and treatment.

Attackers changed IP addresses and passwords, locking operators out of their own systems. The result, in some cases included pressure loss and flooding, the kind of failure that can let untreated water seep into pipes meant to carry clean water to your tap.

So far, incidents matching the federal warning have surfaced in Minnesota (more than 30 systems), Michigan, South Dakota, and California. Investigators are still working out whether Iran is behind it, or whether someone is mimicking Iranian tactics to muddy the waters.

It’s worth noting that just last month the American Water Works Association (AWWA), which provides key insights into the priorities for water utilities and challenges they currently face, released its 2026 State of the Water Industry report.

It flagged cybersecurity as a top 10 industry concern, moving up the list from the year before. Utilities know the risk is real. More than 60 percent say cybersecurity is a top priority for innovation, and most report their programs are fully funded or will be within three years.

But knowing and being ready aren’t the same thing.

Dig into the report’s fine print and you’ll see the gap. Among small water systems, 22 percent say they have little to no ability to actually implement cybersecurity practices.

These are often the same systems running decades-old hardware with no IT staff, no budget line for a firewall upgrade, and now, no shield against hackers probing the open internet for exactly this kind of vulnerability.

It’s the same story running through so much of our water coverage.

We’re looking at an industry stretched thin by aging pipes, tightening budgets, and rising costs now also expected to defend itself against nation-state-level cyber threats with a five-year outlook.

“Utilities clearly recognize the importance of investing in technology and cybersecurity, but many still face real challenges in execution,” Nicholas Santillo Jr., former chair of the Water Sector Coordinating Council, said in the report.

The question isn’t whether our water systems are vulnerable. It’s how many more warnings we need before we fund the fix.”

Respectfully Submitted

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

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