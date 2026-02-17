A POLITICAL TRICK IN THE MAKING

A lot of people have become aware of the large number of California citizens that are in the process of leaving their state, it has even attracted the attention of the State Government for the simple reason some of those making the exodus include millionaires and billionaires.

As an example, the following is a selection of the exodus from 2020 to 2026, provided by the World Population Review:

Moving from California to Nevada 41,997

Moving from California to Oregon 33,807

Moving from California to Washington 40,858

Moving from California to Utah 15,848

Moving from California to Idaho 17,338

Moving from California to Texas 93,970

The reason that was given the most for the move from California was due to disagreements with the road the State Government is taking. This current situation fits so well with new legislation that Governor Newsom has just signed which is Senate Bill 254.https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/people-leaving-California-by-state#:

The following is a selection of the significant portions of Senate Bill 254:

The Bill Establishes a revolving fund managed by the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (I-Bank) to finance transmission projects.

Authorizes the California Consumer Power and Conservation Financing Authority to own or develop transmission projects.

Provides a 20% tax credit (2026–2036) for qualifying transmission expenditures.

CLEAN ENERGY PROJECTS

Senate Bill 254 Extends the California Energy Commission’s (CEC) AB 205 “opt-in” certification program to 2030, streamlining permitting for clean energy projects.

Allows program-level environmental impact reports (EIRs) and presumes local economic benefit for approved projects.

Deems financing of clean energy projects funded by the 2024 Safe Drinking Water, Wildfire Prevention, Drought Preparedness, and Clean Air Bond Act (Proposition 4) as in the public interest, making them eligible for I-Bank financing.

One of the important points of the Wildfire Fund is that if wildfire damage is directly related to a malfunction of some type of the Utility companies equipment, the Utility company can borrow from the fund to assist in the repair of the equipment. Then the Utility company can bill their customers a special expense request to pay up the amount they borrowed. So, guess who gets new equipment for free.

WILDFIRE MITIGATION PROJECTS

Adds $18 billion to California’s wildfire fund to support utility wildfire mitigation efforts.

Addresses liability for wildfire property claims and enforces timeliness of energization projects.

Prohibits large electrical corporations from including an additional $6 billion of wildfire mitigation capital expenditures in their equity rate base.

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE AND BONDS

Authorizes the I-Bank to provide any form of financial assistance, including issuing bonds, for eligible energy and economic development projects.

Treats financing of clean energy projects as financing of an economic development facility under the bank act, simplifying approval and public interest determinations.

FUNCTION OF THE BILL

“The state of California has adopted SB 254, a comprehensive energy bill designed to reform the state’s utility regulation and development of clean energy infrastructure, with the goal of reducing electricity costs, improving wildfire safety, and accelerating the state’s transition to clean energy. The bill establishes a mechanism for state funding of electric transmission projects, authorizes state ownership and development of new electric transmission facilities, and enhances financial stability for the state’s electric utilities by adding $18 billion to California’s wildfire fund.”

ANALYSIS

Friends, I am confident that the passage of such a socialist centered piece of legislation will not fix the problem, but will only put more of a strangle hold on the Insurance industry and keep it from investing in a variety of industries that will help California to grow and not shrink under government control, which is what Senate Bill 254 will provide.

One of my favorite stories which is quite appropriate to this Bill consists of the following, “A contractor wanted to grease the wheels for a deal by offering a government agent a small token of appreciation. The contractor asked if the agent would mind having a nice foreign sports car. The agent was indignant and replied “I can’t accept a gift like that it’s a bribe. So the contractor said “Would it be alright if I sold you the sports car?” “For how much,”? the agent answered “Ten dollars” the contractor said. “In that case I’ll take two.” This story all too well gives us the outline for what the California Utility industry is capable of and what they will be trying to do to get that additional sports car for free.

In an excellent report from the Los Angeles Times dated 01-10-25, by Noah Goldberg and Salvador Hernandez, the photos taken by the residents of North Altadena Drive in Eaton Altadena, show flames blazing around the base of a decommissioned metal electric tower. From that point the flames burned down the hillsides and proceeded to destroy much of Eaton Canyon. The following is an account given by a representative from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection concerning those first few minutes of the Eaton fire:

“Nobody is allowed up there except investigators,” said Wayne Howerton, an investigator for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “It’s currently an investigation into the start of the Eaton fire.”

Howerton confirmed to The Times that the area had become a focus of their inquiry, but it is unclear what investigators have discovered. It is also unclear what other potential sources and locations are being studied.

We need to stop just now and remember what is really important and it is NOT the cause and origin of the fires and our responding to the needs of the Utility company and their problems, we need to remember the family and friends of the 31 people who died in the Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires. May their deaths not have been in vain.

