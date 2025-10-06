WHO IS IN CONTROL OF THE REBUILDING PROCESS

PROBLEMS

As I continue to follow the rebuilding and claims coverage questions that come up as a result of the fires in Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena I am continually amazed at how quiet the claims departments for the insurance companies involved in the repair process are. The process of investigation, evaluation and adjustment is not done in a vacuum, or is the result of one person’s opinion. With the shortage of cash for claims payments being so prevalent I don’t see why the companies involved determine what the ACV of the Building repair will be, then if we have a shortfall in coverage an endorsement can be issued to the policy to provide the needed coverage subject to the terms of the policy.

The following statement concerning control pretty much sums up the way the fire damage repair work at Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena is being handled today. “Airport police say that the number of people smuggling helium balloons in their luggage is under control. But cases continue to rise,” and rise they do. Just today I read that the FAIR Plan, which is the insurance company of last resort for those who cannot obtain insurance, or have had their policy canceled, the Fair Plan is requesting a 35.8% premium increase in order to be able to meet the demands for payment of claims, and expenses during this period of recovery from the fires.

FAIR PLAN ISSUES

The FAIR Plan offers Dwelling policies for customers that are unable to purchase coverage with a traditional insurance company, however, one problem exists for policyholders of the FAIR Plan, and that is that smoke damage was not being evaluated as a covered peril.

The following is an example of the potential rate increases that will be required due to the fire losses incurred. In a story by Ethan Varian the following is reported,

“The FAIR Plan, California’s last-resort insurance program for homeowners needing fire coverage, is seeking approval for steep rate hikes averaging 35.8% Under the proposal, sent to state regulators Sept. 29, insurance costs would increase for about four in five of the plan’s more than 550,000 homeowner policies across California. The large majority of rate hikes would range from 5% to 60%.” https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/economy/map-see-where-california-fair-plan-seeks-home-insurance-rate-hikes.

PREMIUM INCREASE BACKROUND

After the damage from the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena fires were analyzed, a lawsuit was filed against the FAIR Plan as it was reported that a premium increase was in the works to permit the FAIR Plan to collect approximately $1 billion in payments from other insurers, that money would be intended for payment of claims for Fair Plan policy holders. The insurers that were assessed, would then pass on a large portion of those costs to their policy holders statewide.

POTENTIAL ACTION

Earlier this year a Superior Court stated the FAIR Plan will be required to pay for claims for smoke damage from the recent fires, the Fair Plan insureds report that denials are still being issued per the Fair Plan’s definition for smoke damage. The following is an explanation of the Superior Courts reasoning for stating he Fair Plan’s denial policy is incorrect, the following from Kerley Shaffer LLP states, “On June 25, 2025, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge issued a landmark ruling that the California FAIR Plan Association—the state’s insurer of last resort—violated insurance law by denying smoke damage claims from wildfire victims based on overly narrow standards. The case has far-reaching implications for thousands of homeowners across California who were denied or underpaid for fire-related contamination that wasn’t “visible” or “detectable by smell.”

