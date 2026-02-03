Norman’s Substack

Ken Gartner
8h

Thank you for the insights. It is always worth questioning when something new is sufficiently safe.

It might be worth classifying the Li-Ion batteries into two categories based on how they are used. The first category includes those which are mobile, subject to the stresses of temperature and weather, may be within near proximity to voltage spikes or may gather enough energy into one package to be a worrisome source on conflagration. That is: e-cars, e-Bikes, e-scooters, cell phones, cameras, laptops, tablets and outdoor utility meters and infrastructure. These can be stressed without visible outward sign. The other category includes all the smaller, immobile, indoor battery units, which are less likely to be trouble.

If there is one truism to consider, it is: all things fail eventually. The problem is that a Li-Ion battery failure is not merely the leaking battery acid of the older generation, but might be a rapid, self-amplified and catastrophic conversion of all that stored energy in a short time period. These devices should be constructed with numerous fail-safes, no matter that efficiency might suffer a few percentage points. Li-Ion is one of many technologies that was released from the lab without decades of testing and vetting, and even received a governmental blessing as part of 'green' mandates. The upshot is that some percentage of people are going to suffer catastrophic failure, up close and personal, due to the relentless march of Progress.

I am particularly concerned when I see huge Li-Ion battery banks as part of a solar PV 'farm'. They might include containment barriers, but all it takes one failing component among thousands to begin the chain reaction. The hazard for the neighborhood is toxic smoke, in addition to fire. And then the toxicity added to the ecosystem, including any of the firefighting foams used. Is that a risk we need to bear as a society?

Wherever one can employ The Precautionary Principle in one's personal life, one can reduce personal risk. Marketers, industrialists, engineers and scientists will all loudly tout the safety and virtues of nano-particles, induction stoves, electric cars, wireless communication signals, genetically modified organisms and food, microwave cooking, implantable electronica, micro nuclear power plants, non-stick cookware and innumerable other whizbang tech. Until a liability lawsuit arises.

Keith Cutter
9h

Great insights, thanks for writing this article.

