Looking back on our losses

Now that the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena fires are out, it would be important to look at both incidents to determine what mistakes were made and what can be done to change the situation so those same mistakes will not happen again. We know catastrophic fires like these will occur here in California again especially when you mix lack of rainfall with the dry hot Santa Ana winds and the ever-present threat of terrorism, the prescription is just right for a disaster. What we need to do now is to identify the weak points and strengthen them while we have the chance.

Smart Meters and Lithium-ion batteries are not just a California problem

An interesting point to note before we proceed further is that the presence of malfunctioning Smart Meters and exploding Lithium-ion batteries are being closely examined as one of the problem issues for fires, not just for California, but for the whole country and world. New York City’s Chief Fire Marshal Daniel Flynn, told The New York Post that, “Fires related to Lithium-ion batteries have gone up nearly nine-fold since the Covid Pandemic, with more blazes related to the batteries happening in the last two months than in all of 2019.”

International Problems

The British Safety Council reported that UK fire services attended 921 lithium-ion battery fires in 2023, a 46% increase on the previous year. Around one-third of these incidents involved e-bikes, with further cases linked to e-scooters and electric cars. Lithium-ion fires are particularly dangerous because they can erupt suddenly through “thermal runaway,” producing extreme heat and toxic smoke that is difficult to extinguish (British Safety Council, 2024).

The International Insurance Group QBE has called for greater public education on preventing and managing these incidents, warning that lithium-ion fires “burn differently from normal fires” and can cause “explosive fire incidents” with the potential for serious injury or death.

At the same time, growing numbers of phone mast fires, including at 5G installations, have been reported in the UK and worldwide. While some reports claim arson as the cause, the EM Radiation Research Trust and other observers have pointed to evidence suggesting that electrical faults, overheating, and possible equipment failures may play a significant role. This raises important questions, particularly as 5G infrastructure often involves complex electronic systems and back-up power supplies that could be vulnerable to the same risks now widely recognized with lithium-ion batteries. (Radiation Research Trust2024).https://smombiegate.org/lithium-ion-battery-fires-smart-meter-hazards-and-growing-concerns-over-5g-mast-safety.

The Lithium-Ion Batteries built in problems

In my last article I described the situation the L.A. Fire Department firefighters contended with during he Palisades fire, along with the Palisades residents that were literally running for their lives when the fire hit. The problem was identified as follows, “The numerous electric vehicles ablaze resulted in prolonged exposure to gases and products of combustion related to failed lithium-ion battery cells. Physical exhaustion caused performance and safety concerns. The combination of fatigue, exhaustion, and sleep deprivation severely hindered their ability to make safe decisions.”

The Original Question

Getting back to my original question, of Why do we need Smart Meters and Lithium-Ion Batteries in our homes? The only response I can think of is that we don’t need them. I want you for minute to consider that if when the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena fires occurred, and we did not have the issue of Lithium-ion in Smart meters to deal with, we would not have had the problem of such caustic smoke, due to the presence of Lithium in the batteries, the interior of homes would not have exploded in flames so fast and more homes and more lives may have been saved. Finally consider the most important point of all, the possibility that 31 people who perished in those fires may be alive this day to share dinner with their families in their homes this night.

Respectfully Submitted,

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

What Price a Life

Do What Is Right