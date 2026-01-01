INTRODUCTION

This article will begin with a question, why do we keep repeating the same mistakes concerning Smart Meter and Lithium-ion battery fires? My first personal acquaintance with a Smart Meter related fire took place in San Jose, California, at a very large Apartment Building. The value of this covered claim exceeded $325,000, but recovery procedures by the Insurance Company was called off; the Utility Company would not let us examine the meter. I asked for, but was not granted permission to secure a warrant to inspect the meter. This type of reaction from the Utility Company became the standard practice, as the following information shows:

The following represents additional fires which were covered losses, but the Insurance Company called off attempts to recover the amount paid from the utility company for the following reasons:

1.) A small restaurant in Las Vegas, Nevada, was the next claim in which the Energy Company, which was Nevada Energy, fought to keep us from inspecting the Smart Meter. The total repair cost for this covered claim was $30,000, and it was determined the cost for inspection and a trial would exceed the value of the claim.

2.) The next example was once again from Las Vegas, Nevada, and Nevada Energy refused to surrender the Meter for inspection. The final repair cost amounted to $27,000, for this covered loss. It was again determined the potential cost to recover what we paid would exceed the value of the claim.

3.) The next example of a covered restaurant fire loss originated in San Diego, California. San Diego Gas and Electric would not release the meter for inspection. The final repair cost was $10,000, with no attempts at recovery of the funds spent for repair.

4.) By way of conclusion of this part of the article I was able to determine that in the year 2015 a total of 77 fires in Nevada, were directly attributed to the failure of the Smart Meter.

REPEATING ERRORS

A further examination of the history of Smart Meter related fires revealed the following information which can be dated at 2007 and extending through 2011:

US Annual Average Residential Fires

Electrical distribution or lighting equipment 20,700

Service supply wiring from utility 690

Fuse or circuit breaker panel 1,350

Meter or meter box 610

Wiring from meter box to circuit breaker 530

As you can see, very early on in the roll out history of the Smart Meter, problems kept coming up. The most telling of the issues listed is the 610 fires in the Meter or Meter Box.

WHY

In keeping with the need to find an answer to why the same problems with the Smart Meters keep coming, I looked to see who the top manufacturers of the meters were and just where they were located. Why do we keep buying from the same producers of faulty meters?

Elit World, (www,elit.world), has supplied the following information to us concerning the mission of the top selling Chinese Company and their Smart Meter product:

“Kaifa (Stock Code: 920029), headquartered in Chengdu, China, has supplied over 107 million smart metering products globally, including more than 59 million across European markets. Kaifa continues to focus on energy metering and intelligent and digital energy management, empowering the ‘dual carbon’ revolution in public utilities with globally leading smart energy management solutions.”

ANSWERS?

The following is information I have found in doing research which can provide some much-needed answers to questions already asked:

Having a Smart Meter installed will not reduce the cost for electricity for your home or business, it will only give you the ability to control when electricity is required and to what area of your home or business it is needed. I always thought that was what the on and off switch was for. Remember, Smart Meters are NOT grounded and they surge power 24/7.

CONTROL

It is time for me to begin writing about what I believe is the motivating fact behind the Smart Meter Invasion, and that issue is control. We have very large companies willing to manufacture second rate Smart Meters and sell them to Utility Companies in this country and in Europe, who will in turn install them in their customer’s homes and charge their customers the price that it cost them to buy the Meter’s

But here is the rub they say, once a small unsuspecting town has all of their citizens outfitted with the Meters, the Utility Company can control the power supply to the population at will and there are two groups who want to have that ability, the Utility Company who can turn your power off if you are late with a payment and the government who when a situation demands it can control the flow of electricity to hundreds or thousands of people. Think about it.

