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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
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Thank you Norman. Your continued attention to this issue is appreciated, as the losses are still felt daily for the victims. Re a different catastrophe, I will have to check up with my brother in Sarasota, as his losses from that hurricane in '25 were considerable, over $30,000.

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