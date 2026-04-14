WHY THE WILDFIRES?

The lucky ones who survived the January Pacific Palisades and Eaton wildfires are now unfortunately facing another set of problems which deals with getting the claims for their Insurance payments evaluated, adjusted and paid. The fires in Pacific Palisades and Eaton -Altadena started the same day and were extinguished on the same day. The Palisades fire started on 01-07-2025, along with the Eaton Altadena fire, and both fires were extinguished on 01-31-2025.

So, the government administrators are asking us to believe that both fires began on the same day and were put out on the same day some three weeks later. I remember an old saying my grandfather used when he confronted a lie and it is appropriate for the fires, “here pull my finger”. Why am I being so sarcastic concerning this issue of simultaneous fires, partially for the following reason which is that we had 10 other wildfires burning at the same time.

I have been provided a statement from the Underwriters Laboratories concerning the fact that 10 other wildfires in California were burning at the same time as the Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires. The following quote is from the report the Underwriters Lab provided about the fires:

“Our report represents a critical first step in understanding how the Southern California fires last January progressed — and how agencies responded during this unprecedented event. Documenting these preparedness measures and response activities across 12 simultaneous fires is essential for strengthening our defenses against wildfires that interface with the built environment.” Steve Kerber Vice President and Executive Director UL Research Institutes Fire Safety Research Institute, https://fsri.org/research-update/southern-California-fires-timeline-report.

Arson by terrorist organizations I sincerely hope is being considered. In 2020 the terrorist organization ISIS, issued the following statement:

“In July 2020, ISIS’s Al-Hayat Media Center released an English-language video titled “Incite the Believers” that urges arson attacks, especially for those who do not possess weapons or are unable to travel abroad to fight.”

It should be noted that in periods of intense heat and lack of rain, and Santa Ana winds here in Southern California, wildfires are usually burning, making it easy for those inclined to arson, to set their fires and be able to inflict what their name implies-terror.

PAYING FOR THE DAMAGE

Another problem of major significance arose early on during the investigation and evaluation process of the reported fire damage, and that was the fact that many of the insured policyholders did not have enough coverage. Many of the residents of Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena were long term residents having lived in their homes 10-20 years, and some longer. What many of those residents have been able to do is to take a portion of their coverages for Additional Living Expense, or Personal Property and apply that total to the short fall for the Dwelling coverage and hopefully secure enough funds to begin the repair process.

I would once again encourage the Insurance Company Claims Adjuster to be sure that the adjustment claim is taken into consideration, not just the market value of the destroyed home, but just what it would cost to rebuild it. Coverage A for Dwelling repair is meant to cover just the cost for repair or rebuilding of the structure and not the market value.

One account I read indicates the rebuilding costs have been presented on a square foot basis for the Dwelling, when in fact the only estimate to be considered is one that was prepared by a qualified General Contractor and was agreed to by the Insurance Company’s representative.

Once an agreed price is determined for the rebuilding, an initial Actual Cash Value payment can be issued and when the repair is completed, the final payment can be sent.

Let us never forget those who perished in the fires.

Respectfully Submitted

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

What price a life?

Do what is right