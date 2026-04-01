WILL THERE BE SMART PHONES IN HEAVEN?

INTRODUCTION TO AMERICA

That sounds like a silly question doesn’t it? Well sometimes it is necessary to deal with problems from a cynical point of view in order to get to the answer. In relationship to our current situation dealing with the increase of the Smart Meter installations in every new housing development and new business structure, we need to take a look back at how long the Smart Meter has been around and what advantages it has provided.

The Smart Meter, according to Synergy 360, was initially introduced to this country in 2007, in order to permit utility companies the ability to automate meter readings for electricity, gas and water consumption.

In the early stages of the Smart Meter’s life it functioned on a one-way system sending consumption information back to the utility headquarters for billing purposes. Changes began early in the life of the Smart Meter, beginning with two-way communications between the utility company and the Smart Meter permitting collection of data, along with control over the power usage.

An issue arose early on in which the use of the Smart Meter opened up the possibility for the Meters to manage the household devices in homes and businesses. While this is seen as a convenience, it can also be seen as an intrusion on our rights to control our energy usage. The rise of smart appliances means that in the future, utilities may gain the ability to manage household devices.

However, the Utility industry would have us to believe that the services the Meter can offer now will not even measure up in any way to the services that wait for us. They would indeed have us believe there will be Smart Meters in Heaven,(I hope not).

WHY THE SMART METER?

At the root of the Smart Meter issue, lies the question no one really deals with, which is Why the Smart Meter? Why do we need it and is it necessary? I believe the facts in the first two paragraphs of this article answer the question; the issue is control. Eventually the Utility Companies in this country will have the ability to control the amount of electrical power, along with water and gas that you are entitled to, but may not be able to receive due to availability or maybe, just maybe, the system that runs the programs made a mistake.

A.I. IS HERE TO STAY

Artificial Intelligence, or AI, can best be described as a program installed on to a computer system and it is capable of completing many different operations which in the beginning, only humans could do. AI programs exist which can reason, make decisions and solve problems, however, the disclaimer states that it can make mistakes.

The following section of this article is taken from an article which I wrote in March of this year dealing with the problems encountered by just one Claims Adjuster, which happens to be me. I can only imagine what other Insurance Companies have investigated and then paid for, because you see the fire produced by the malfunctioning Smart Meters and the back-up lithium-ion batteries, is covered but collection of the amounts paid is being totally ignored. Here is the list:

Las Vegas, Nevada. A fire took place in a small Asian style restaurant in 2015, and the fact that the Smart Meter was actually reported as burning was also included in the report. The damage from the fire was covered under the policy and the loss was transferred out to a law firm for recovery of the cost for repair. The Utility Company took possession of the Smart Meter before the fire department arrived on the scene and it took 18 months to have the chance to examine it. The total value of the claim ended up at $39,000.

Las Vegas, Nevada. A fire took place in a condominium complex with the Smart Meter again being reported as being in flames by an eyewitness. The value of the fire damage was $27,000 and the Utility Company took custody of the Smart Meter and refused our request for an examination. A warrant for our right to examine the Meter was requested. The fire damage was covered by the policy and subrogation against the responsible party was suggested with no positive result.

San Jose, California. In 2015, a Chinese Restaurant in San Jose, suffered fire damage. The Meter was taken into custody by the Utility Company, which was Pacific Gas and Electric. The Smart Meter was determined as potentially being responsible and the attempts to examine the Smart Meter were unsuccessful. The financial exposure for the Insurance Company was $103,000, the cause of the fire was listed as unknown and the claim was paid and closed.

P.S. Raisin City, California. While in the process of preparing this article I reviewed an article from www.yourcentralvalley.com regarding an outrageous billing received from a Raisin City resident.

“Most people expect a nice candle or something new for the kitchen as a housewarming gift, but when Jeff Wood and his family moved into their Raisin City home in 2025, he said all they got was a water bill for $1,591.62.

“Well, I kind of felt like, ‘Welcome to the neighborhood,’” Wood joked.

He didn’t think it could be real and figured it was a misunderstanding. He had just gotten the keys to the home in March of 2025 and figured the bill he got dated May 9, had to be wrong. He said his family didn’t officially move in until June.

“I didn’t use the water. I was not here,” he said. The billing is still under review. Good luck Mr. Wood.

THE FUTURE

The question has been asked what is the long-term future for the Smart Meter and it’s companion, the Lithium-ion battery? Well a good part of that answer is to be found in a recent issue of the Battery Council in batterycouncil.org has indicated that:

Yes, Smart Meters with lithium-ion batteries can power AI power centers. and AI infrastructure due to their high energy density, fast response time, and longevity. They are essential for backup and emergency systems, energy storage and load balancing, and integration with renewable energy sources. The transition to lithium-ion batteries has increased uptime reliability and reduced long-term maintenance costs, making them a critical component for AI power centers. batterycouncil.org.”

My answer to the question will there be Smart Meters in Heaven? No.

CONCLUSION

In my next article I will be dealing with the AI Data Centers and the important part the Smart Meter and Lithium-ion battery will play in their lives.

Respectfully Submitted

Norman Lambe

nwlambe@gmail.com

What Price a Life.

Do What is Right.